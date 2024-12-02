Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Georgia

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has dismissed the idea of initiating talks with a boycotting opposition, amid protests. The pro-EU president of Georgia urges European nations to address Russian influences over Georgia. This highlights a sharp divide in the country's political landscape.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Monday dismissed any possibility of engaging in discussions with an opposition that continues to boycott parliament and support street protests, as reported by Russia's TASS news agency.

The situation intensifies as Georgia's pro-European Union president, embroiled in a conflict with her government over the nation's trajectory, made a plea to European countries on Monday to resist what she characterizes as a Russian effort to assert dominance over Georgia.

These unfolding events underscore a deepening schism within the country's political sphere, reflecting tensions between pro-European aspirations and Russian influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

