Political Drama: Congress vs. BJP in Sambhal Showdown
Congress workers clashed with police in Lucknow as they were barred from traveling to Sambhal, following violence linked to a mosque survey. Ajay Rai, UP Congress chief, led the protest, condemning BJP's actions. Meanwhile, BJP accused opposition parties of exploiting the incident for political gains.
- Country:
- India
In a tense standoff in Lucknow, Congress workers were seen clashing with police as they attempted to breach barricades outside their party office on Monday. The chaos ensued when Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai led a delegation intended for Sambhal, a region recently destabilized by violence surrounding a controversial mosque survey.
Efforts to leave were thwarted by law enforcement, resulting in a heated confrontation with slogan-chanting party members attempting to clear a path for Rai and senior leader PL Punia. The police, prepared in advance, had erected barriers the night before to prevent the Congress members' movement.
The Congress accused the BJP government of anti-democratic tactics and vowed to continue their fight. The BJP countered with claims that opposition parties aimed to disrupt Sambhal's tranquility, branding the incident as political tourism. As tensions rise, prohibitory orders are expected to remain until December 10.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- UP Congress
- Ajay Rai
- Sambhal
- BJP
- protests
- violence
- political tourism
- Lucknow
- UP government
ALSO READ
Unmasking Violence: China's Series of Disturbing Attacks
Hemant Soren govt betrayed people, looted state, promoted dynastic politics, alleges BJP chief J P Nadda at poll rally in Bokaro.
PM Modi-led NDA govt bringing OBCs, tribals, SCs to mainstream, claims BJP chief J P Nadda at poll rally in Jharkhand's Bokaro.
BJP Accuses Congress of Anti-Dalit Stance Amid Controversy
Violence in the Shadows: Mental Health Crisis in China