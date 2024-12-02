Left Menu

Political Drama: Congress vs. BJP in Sambhal Showdown

Congress workers clashed with police in Lucknow as they were barred from traveling to Sambhal, following violence linked to a mosque survey. Ajay Rai, UP Congress chief, led the protest, condemning BJP's actions. Meanwhile, BJP accused opposition parties of exploiting the incident for political gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucernevalley | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:21 IST
Political Drama: Congress vs. BJP in Sambhal Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense standoff in Lucknow, Congress workers were seen clashing with police as they attempted to breach barricades outside their party office on Monday. The chaos ensued when Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai led a delegation intended for Sambhal, a region recently destabilized by violence surrounding a controversial mosque survey.

Efforts to leave were thwarted by law enforcement, resulting in a heated confrontation with slogan-chanting party members attempting to clear a path for Rai and senior leader PL Punia. The police, prepared in advance, had erected barriers the night before to prevent the Congress members' movement.

The Congress accused the BJP government of anti-democratic tactics and vowed to continue their fight. The BJP countered with claims that opposition parties aimed to disrupt Sambhal's tranquility, branding the incident as political tourism. As tensions rise, prohibitory orders are expected to remain until December 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024