Political Drama: Congress vs. BJP in Sambhal Showdown

In a tense standoff in Lucknow, Congress workers were seen clashing with police as they attempted to breach barricades outside their party office on Monday. The chaos ensued when Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai led a delegation intended for Sambhal, a region recently destabilized by violence surrounding a controversial mosque survey.

Efforts to leave were thwarted by law enforcement, resulting in a heated confrontation with slogan-chanting party members attempting to clear a path for Rai and senior leader PL Punia. The police, prepared in advance, had erected barriers the night before to prevent the Congress members' movement.

The Congress accused the BJP government of anti-democratic tactics and vowed to continue their fight. The BJP countered with claims that opposition parties aimed to disrupt Sambhal's tranquility, branding the incident as political tourism. As tensions rise, prohibitory orders are expected to remain until December 10.

