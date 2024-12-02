Left Menu

Putin's Anticipated Visit to India: Strengthening Russia-India Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India next year as part of annual engagements between the two countries. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed the invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit underscores the strong bilateral relationship and discussions are ongoing to finalize dates in early 2025.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is slated to travel to India next year under the regular framework of annual meetings between the two nations' leaders, according to the Kremlin.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov revealed at a recent press briefing that Putin has received an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the visit. The exact timing will be determined in early 2025.

In addition to scheduled phone conversations, the two leaders meet in person, often at global events, reflecting the robust bilateral ties highlighted during Modi's recent visits to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

