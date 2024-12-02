Putin's Anticipated Visit to India: Strengthening Russia-India Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin is slated to travel to India next year under the regular framework of annual meetings between the two nations' leaders, according to the Kremlin.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov revealed at a recent press briefing that Putin has received an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the visit. The exact timing will be determined in early 2025.

In addition to scheduled phone conversations, the two leaders meet in person, often at global events, reflecting the robust bilateral ties highlighted during Modi's recent visits to Russia.

