U.S. Strengthens Ukraine Defense with $725 Million Weapons Package

The United States has unveiled a $725 million weapons package for Ukraine, aimed at bolstering Kyiv's defenses amid ongoing hostilities with Russia. Secretary of State Antony Blinken disclosed the package, which includes Stinger missiles, HIMARS ammunition, and drones.

This marks a notable increase in U.S. support, as President Joe Biden's administration utilizes Presidential Drawdown Authority, allowing them to tap existing weapon stocks for emergency aid to allies. Previously, such draws ranged from $125 million to $250 million. The administration plans to use around $4 billion to $5 billion authorized by Congress before the next presidency commences.

While the package includes controversial land mines, these are 'non-persistent' and deactivate after a short period, reducing long-term civilian risks. The inclusion aligns with Ukraine's requests as it counters continued Russian military pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)