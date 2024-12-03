Left Menu

Opposition Stages Walkout Over Sambhal Violence in Lok Sabha

Leaders in the Lok Sabha, joined by Rahul Gandhi, walked out briefly due to violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav raised the issue, prompting protest action despite efforts by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to mediate. Members later returned for Question Hour discussions.

The Lok Sabha witnessed tensions on Tuesday as opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, executed a brief walkout regarding recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav, of the Samajwadi Party, initiated the protest by urging Speaker Om Birla to address the deaths of five individuals in the violence.

Amidst the call for attention, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju engaged with Yadav in attempts to resolve the situation, but a walkout ensued, with members returning later for the Question Hour.

