Opposition Stages Walkout Over Sambhal Violence in Lok Sabha
Leaders in the Lok Sabha, joined by Rahul Gandhi, walked out briefly due to violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav raised the issue, prompting protest action despite efforts by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to mediate. Members later returned for Question Hour discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 11:58 IST
- Country:
- India
The Lok Sabha witnessed tensions on Tuesday as opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, executed a brief walkout regarding recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.
Akhilesh Yadav, of the Samajwadi Party, initiated the protest by urging Speaker Om Birla to address the deaths of five individuals in the violence.
Amidst the call for attention, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju engaged with Yadav in attempts to resolve the situation, but a walkout ensued, with members returning later for the Question Hour.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Samajwadi Party Raises Concerns Over By-poll Date Change
Mumbai Press Club Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Journalists
Caste census is the biggest issue before us and we will get it done; it is our central pillar: Rahul Gandhi at press briefing in Mumbai.
Land belongs to people living there; entire political machinery twisted to help one person: Rahul Gandhi on Dharavi redevelopment plan.
Maharashtra assembly polls a battle of ideologies, between a few billionaires and the poor: Rahul Gandhi at press briefing in Mumbai.