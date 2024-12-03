Opposition Stages Walkout Over Sambhal Violence in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha witnessed tensions on Tuesday as opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, executed a brief walkout regarding recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav, of the Samajwadi Party, initiated the protest by urging Speaker Om Birla to address the deaths of five individuals in the violence.

Amidst the call for attention, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju engaged with Yadav in attempts to resolve the situation, but a walkout ensued, with members returning later for the Question Hour.

