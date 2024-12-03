Rajya Sabha Resumes Amidst Ongoing Tensions

After a prolonged period of disruption, the Rajya Sabha managed to return to normal proceedings on Tuesday as members began addressing significant public issues.

The session unfolded with the scheduled Zero Hour, followed by the Question Hour, despite prior days of legislative inaction due to uproars concerning allegations against the Adani Group and violence in Uttar Pradesh.

Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and TMC, expressed their dissent through walkouts, highlighting ongoing tensions. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar dismissed numerous adjournment notices, urging members to uphold ethical standards while debating the highlighted issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)