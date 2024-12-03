Opposition Ends Protest With Demand for Adani Investigation

On Tuesday, INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest in Parliament, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into allegations surrounding the Adani issue. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram stated that while the allegations may be unfounded, only a thorough investigation could ascertain the truth.

Chidambaram highlighted the significance of the allegations, which, although originating overseas, pertain to actions within India. He urged verifying their credibility due to potential far-reaching consequences. Conversely, BJP MP Arun Govil criticized the opposition for wasting parliamentary time, urging a focus on constructive politics.

In response, leaders from Congress, AAP, and other INDIA bloc parties staged a protest within Parliament, demanding accountability. Congress's Shashi Tharoor announced the end of their protest, promising cooperation in legislative proceedings, highlighting persistent opposition to government policies while protesting unrest in Manipur and Sambhal.

(With inputs from agencies.)