Mayawati Urges Government Action on Hindu Attacks in Bangladesh

Mayawati, leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, calls for government intervention after over 200 attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh following a political coup. She demands a statement in Parliament, expressing concern over the violence against Hindu minorities, which has sparked anger in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 13:39 IST
Mayawati Urges Government Action on Hindu Attacks in Bangladesh
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief, raised concerns on Tuesday about the recent spate of attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh, urging the government to address the issue in Parliament.

The incidents, totaling over 200 since the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government, have occurred across 50 districts, exacerbating tensions in the region. Mayawati's statement highlights the 8% Hindu minority in Bangladesh's 170 million population.

Expressing her dismay over the violence following the coup, Mayawati emphasized the urgency of a parliamentary statement and subsequent measures to mitigate the unrest, which has incited significant anger in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

