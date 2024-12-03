Mayawati Urges Government Action on Hindu Attacks in Bangladesh

Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief, raised concerns on Tuesday about the recent spate of attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh, urging the government to address the issue in Parliament.

The incidents, totaling over 200 since the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government, have occurred across 50 districts, exacerbating tensions in the region. Mayawati's statement highlights the 8% Hindu minority in Bangladesh's 170 million population.

Expressing her dismay over the violence following the coup, Mayawati emphasized the urgency of a parliamentary statement and subsequent measures to mitigate the unrest, which has incited significant anger in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)