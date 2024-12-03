Left Menu

Newly Elected MLAs Sworn In: Rajasthan's Political Landscape Shifts

Seven newly elected MLAs in Rajasthan were sworn in by Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, following recent bypolls. The Rajasthan assembly now includes 119 BJP MLAs, 66 Congress members, and representatives from other parties, reflecting a diverse political composition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 13:53 IST
Newly Elected MLAs Sworn In: Rajasthan's Political Landscape Shifts
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, seven newly elected MLAs of Rajasthan took their oaths of office on Tuesday, administered by Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani in an official ceremony.

These MLAs, representing various constituencies, gained their seats in the recent bypolls, further influencing Rajasthan's legislative assembly's composition.

The assembly's new lineup consists of 119 BJP members, 66 from Congress, alongside others from smaller parties, indicating a multifaceted political dynamic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024