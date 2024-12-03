Newly Elected MLAs Sworn In: Rajasthan's Political Landscape Shifts

In a significant political development, seven newly elected MLAs of Rajasthan took their oaths of office on Tuesday, administered by Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani in an official ceremony.

These MLAs, representing various constituencies, gained their seats in the recent bypolls, further influencing Rajasthan's legislative assembly's composition.

The assembly's new lineup consists of 119 BJP members, 66 from Congress, alongside others from smaller parties, indicating a multifaceted political dynamic.

(With inputs from agencies.)