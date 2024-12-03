Left Menu

India's Resolve: Navigating Tensions with China

India is dedicated to resolving boundary issues with China for a mutually acceptable framework, says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Tensions have persisted since 2020 due to China's troop amassment in eastern Ladakh. Diplomatic engagements indicate potential improvement, but peace is vital for normalizing ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:02 IST
India's Resolve: Navigating Tensions with China
EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to resolving boundary issues with China, aiming for a fair and mutually acceptable agreement. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he noted that India-China relations have been strained since 2020 when the peace in border areas was disrupted by Chinese actions.

Jaishankar recounted the significant troop build-up by China in eastern Ladakh in 2020, leading to confrontations at various points. The Galwan Valley clashes marked a severe escalation, necessitating substantial military presence and heightened alertness on both sides.

Despite the challenges, recent diplomatic engagements signal some improvement in bilateral ties. Jaishankar stressed that India insists on the restoration of peace and tranquillity as the foundation for progressing other aspects of the relationship. He lauded Indian forces for their rapid response despite logistical challenges during the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024