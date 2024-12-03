India's Resolve: Navigating Tensions with China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to resolving boundary issues with China, aiming for a fair and mutually acceptable agreement. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he noted that India-China relations have been strained since 2020 when the peace in border areas was disrupted by Chinese actions.

Jaishankar recounted the significant troop build-up by China in eastern Ladakh in 2020, leading to confrontations at various points. The Galwan Valley clashes marked a severe escalation, necessitating substantial military presence and heightened alertness on both sides.

Despite the challenges, recent diplomatic engagements signal some improvement in bilateral ties. Jaishankar stressed that India insists on the restoration of peace and tranquillity as the foundation for progressing other aspects of the relationship. He lauded Indian forces for their rapid response despite logistical challenges during the pandemic.

