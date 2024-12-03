Left Menu

NATO Allies Urged to Boost Military Support for Ukraine

NATO allies are encouraged to increase military aid to Ukraine to strengthen its position in potential negotiations with Moscow. This call comes as the alliance's foreign ministers prepare to meet, emphasizing the need for strong support against Russian aggression.

NATO allies are being urged to enhance their military assistance to Ukraine, a move seen as critical to bolstering Kyiv's stance in prospective peace talks with Russia, according to NATO chief Mark Rutte.

Speaking before a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers in Brussels, Rutte emphasized, "We will all need to do more. The stronger our military support to Ukraine is now, the stronger their hand will be at the negotiating table."

He further condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggressive strategy, stating, "Putin is not interested in peace. He is pressing on, trying to take more territory, believing he can shatter Ukraine's resolve and ours, but he is wrong."

