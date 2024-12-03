High-Profile Phone Tapping Scandal Shakes Telangana Politics
A real estate businessman accused Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao of phone tapping during the 2023 Telangana assembly elections. The complainant alleged surveillance by state intelligence, leading to a case against Harish Rao and others for criminal conspiracy and related charges. Hyderabad police are investigating.
A prominent phone tapping controversy has erupted in Telangana, involving senior BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao. The allegations come from real estate businessman G Chakradhar Goud, who claimed that his phone was tapped during the 2023 assembly elections.
Goud, who contested the elections on a BSP ticket, accused Harish Rao, the nephew of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, of using state intelligence to monitor his movements. He also alleged that his supporters received threatening calls, leading to the suspicion of illegal surveillance.
A case has been registered under various charges, including criminal conspiracy and extortion. As the investigation unfolds, four police officials have been arrested, and others remain on the run. This scandal has rattled the state's political landscape.
