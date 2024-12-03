Left Menu

High-Profile Phone Tapping Scandal Shakes Telangana Politics

A real estate businessman accused Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao of phone tapping during the 2023 Telangana assembly elections. The complainant alleged surveillance by state intelligence, leading to a case against Harish Rao and others for criminal conspiracy and related charges. Hyderabad police are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:18 IST
High-Profile Phone Tapping Scandal Shakes Telangana Politics
  • Country:
  • India

A prominent phone tapping controversy has erupted in Telangana, involving senior BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao. The allegations come from real estate businessman G Chakradhar Goud, who claimed that his phone was tapped during the 2023 assembly elections.

Goud, who contested the elections on a BSP ticket, accused Harish Rao, the nephew of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, of using state intelligence to monitor his movements. He also alleged that his supporters received threatening calls, leading to the suspicion of illegal surveillance.

A case has been registered under various charges, including criminal conspiracy and extortion. As the investigation unfolds, four police officials have been arrested, and others remain on the run. This scandal has rattled the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024