Akhilesh Yadav Blames BJP for Sambhal Unrest

Akhilesh Yadav accuses the BJP of instigating the Sambhal violence, asserting it as a diversion from election malpractices in Uttar Pradesh. The chaos erupted following a controversial mosque survey. Yadav cautions against digging tactics and urges focus on maintaining communal harmony, and criticizes government priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP government of orchestrating the violence in Sambhal as a distraction from alleged electoral malpractices in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Yadav highlighted concerns over communal harmony amidst the unrest.

The violence escalated after a second survey of a mosque in Sambhal sparked clashes on November 24, leading to four deaths and numerous injuries. The survey was conducted to investigate claims regarding a former temple site, sparking widespread unrest.

Yadav urged authorities to focus on pressing issues such as maintaining peaceful coexistence instead of engaging in divisive actions. He warned against potential restrictions on religious pilgrimages if tensions persist and criticized the government's handling of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

