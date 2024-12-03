Political Shake-Up: Georgian Leadership Transition Speculation
Reports suggest Irakli Garibashvili, leader of Georgia's ruling party, may resign. Georgian Dream has not commented, and Reuters could not confirm the claims. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze addressed the recent protests against the halted EU talks, asserting that attempts for a 'revolution' had failed.
Georgia's political landscape may be on the verge of a change, as opposition TV channel Mtavari Arkhi claims that Irakli Garibashvili, leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party, intends to step down. This report was echoed by Russia's state news agency, TASS.
However, there has been no official response from Georgian Dream on the matter, and Reuters has not independently verified the report, leaving the situation uncertain.
In a related development, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze remarked earlier about the failure of what he described as an attempted 'revolution' after multiple nights of protests against the suspension of EU membership talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
