Netanyahu Applauds Trump's Stance on Gaza Hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed gratitude towards U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for demanding the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu emphasized Trump's focus on Hamas, differing from usual international perspectives that hold the Israeli government accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:13 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his appreciation to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for issuing a firm statement regarding hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The statement was made in anticipation of Trump's inauguration on January 20.

At a cabinet meeting, Netanyahu highlighted Trump's focus. He remarked, "Hamas is required to release the hostages. President Trump put the emphasis in the right place, on Hamas, and not on the Israeli government, as is customary elsewhere."

This shift in rhetoric underscores a potential realignment in how future U.S.-Israel relations may address regional hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

