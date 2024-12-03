Netanyahu Applauds Trump's Stance on Gaza Hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his appreciation to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for issuing a firm statement regarding hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The statement was made in anticipation of Trump's inauguration on January 20.

At a cabinet meeting, Netanyahu highlighted Trump's focus. He remarked, "Hamas is required to release the hostages. President Trump put the emphasis in the right place, on Hamas, and not on the Israeli government, as is customary elsewhere."

This shift in rhetoric underscores a potential realignment in how future U.S.-Israel relations may address regional hostilities.

