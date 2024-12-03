Left Menu

Japanese Military Monitors Russian Submarine Near Taiwanese Waters

Japan's military detected a Russian Kilo-class submarine and naval ship navigating in waters near Yonaguni Island, close to Taiwan. This highlights Japan's growing concerns about heightened military activities by Russia and China in its surrounding waters and airspace. Japanese forces conducted surveillance operations but noted no territorial breach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:17 IST
Japanese Military Monitors Russian Submarine Near Taiwanese Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's military has revealed that it sent a surveillance aircraft and a naval vessel on Tuesday after detecting a Russian submarine off a southwestern island close to Taiwan. This strategic move underscores the heightened vigilance due to increased military activities by Russia and China around Japan's borders.

The Russian Kilo-class submarine was spotted just 50 km off Yonaguni Island, Japan's westernmost point, marking the first such sighting in those waters, according to the Japanese Joint Staff. The submarine, accompanied by a Russian naval ship, moved northeast between Yonaguni and Iriomote islands.

In response, Japan's Self-Defence Forces deployed a combat support ship and a P-3 survey aircraft to carry out warning and reconnaissance missions, ensuring no incursion into Japanese territorial waters. This comes amid growing concerns over China's military movements and its joint operations with Russia around Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024