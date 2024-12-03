Japanese Military Monitors Russian Submarine Near Taiwanese Waters
Japan's military detected a Russian Kilo-class submarine and naval ship navigating in waters near Yonaguni Island, close to Taiwan. This highlights Japan's growing concerns about heightened military activities by Russia and China in its surrounding waters and airspace. Japanese forces conducted surveillance operations but noted no territorial breach.
Japan's military has revealed that it sent a surveillance aircraft and a naval vessel on Tuesday after detecting a Russian submarine off a southwestern island close to Taiwan. This strategic move underscores the heightened vigilance due to increased military activities by Russia and China around Japan's borders.
The Russian Kilo-class submarine was spotted just 50 km off Yonaguni Island, Japan's westernmost point, marking the first such sighting in those waters, according to the Japanese Joint Staff. The submarine, accompanied by a Russian naval ship, moved northeast between Yonaguni and Iriomote islands.
In response, Japan's Self-Defence Forces deployed a combat support ship and a P-3 survey aircraft to carry out warning and reconnaissance missions, ensuring no incursion into Japanese territorial waters. This comes amid growing concerns over China's military movements and its joint operations with Russia around Japan.
