Kejriwal Challenges BJP Amid Rising Crime Rates in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader, has intensified his criticism against BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling for his resignation amid escalating crime rates in Delhi.

Kejriwal's remarks follow a visit to the family of a murdered youth in Pitampura, alleging police inaction and intimidation. He urges for safety measures as crime increases.

With upcoming Delhi assembly elections, Kejriwal claims that the BJP uses law-and-order issues to divert attention from governance failures, marking a tense political atmosphere.

