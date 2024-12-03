Kejriwal Challenges BJP Amid Rising Crime Rates in Delhi
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal criticized BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for failing to manage Delhi's law and order. Following a youth's murder, Kejriwal accused the police of inaction and threats. As party tensions rise before Delhi elections, Kejriwal vows to raise citizens' issues.
Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader, has intensified his criticism against BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling for his resignation amid escalating crime rates in Delhi.
Kejriwal's remarks follow a visit to the family of a murdered youth in Pitampura, alleging police inaction and intimidation. He urges for safety measures as crime increases.
With upcoming Delhi assembly elections, Kejriwal claims that the BJP uses law-and-order issues to divert attention from governance failures, marking a tense political atmosphere.
