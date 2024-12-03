Left Menu

U.S. Expresses Concern Over South Korean Political Tensions

The United States is closely monitoring political developments in South Korea after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell expressed hope for a peaceful resolution according to legal norms amid escalating tensions and criticism of domestic opposition by Yoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:11 IST
U.S. Expresses Concern Over South Korean Political Tensions
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is keeping a close watch on escalating political tensions in ally South Korea. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell on Tuesday expressed 'grave concern' over the situation, hoping for a peaceful resolution in accordance with the rule of law.

The statement comes in the wake of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's surprise declaration of martial law, delivered during a late-night television address. Yoon's move, which included sharp criticism of his domestic political opponents, has sent shockwaves through South Korea and garnered international attention.

Campbell made these remarks during an event at the U.S. State Department, emphasizing the United States' expectation that any disputes be resolved peacefully, focusing on maintaining stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024