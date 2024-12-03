U.S. Expresses Concern Over South Korean Political Tensions

The United States is keeping a close watch on escalating political tensions in ally South Korea. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell on Tuesday expressed 'grave concern' over the situation, hoping for a peaceful resolution in accordance with the rule of law.

The statement comes in the wake of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's surprise declaration of martial law, delivered during a late-night television address. Yoon's move, which included sharp criticism of his domestic political opponents, has sent shockwaves through South Korea and garnered international attention.

Campbell made these remarks during an event at the U.S. State Department, emphasizing the United States' expectation that any disputes be resolved peacefully, focusing on maintaining stability in the region.

