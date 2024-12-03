Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: Martial Law and Democratic Struggle

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law to address perceived threats and restore order, but it was revoked shortly after as parliament, amidst protests, lifted the decree. South Korea has a history of martial law declarations during political upheavals. Yoon faces pressure due to an unpopular presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:18 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday, citing the need to eliminate 'shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces' and restore stability. The decision came amid mounting political tensions and protests.

However, the parliament, surrounded by protesters and security forces, swiftly voted to revoke the decree, reflecting deep divisions over the president's approach. According to the South Korean Constitution, while the president can mobilize military forces during times of threat, such actions require parliamentary approval.

This is not the first instance of martial law in South Korea. Historically, martial law has been declared during significant political crises, such as democratic uprisings and military coups. As President Yoon navigates these turbulent waters, his government's actions and their implications remain under intense scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

