U.S. Monitors Korean Political Turmoil with Grave Concern

The United States is expressing significant concern over recent political upheaval in South Korea, emphasizing the need for peaceful resolution according to established laws. The statement was made by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell during an event at the State Department.

This intervention comes following South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's unexpected declaration of martial law, which has increased political tensions within the country and led to a visible military presence, as troops were seen approaching the South Korean parliament.

Campbell reiterated that the U.S. alliance with South Korea remains strong. He also emphasized ongoing efforts to maintain communication with South Korean officials, with high-level U.S. officials, including President Biden, being regularly updated on the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)