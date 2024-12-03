Odisha MLAs Call for Pay Raise: A Bipartisan Demand

In an unprecedented show of unity, Odisha MLAs from all political parties have demanded improvements in their compensation packages, including salary hikes and enhanced pensions for former legislators. The assembly responded by forming a dedicated committee to advise the government on this pressing issue.

The push for better remuneration was led by Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik during Zero Hour and gained cross-party support, including from Congress and BJP members. Mallik highlighted the rising costs of essential items and healthcare, arguing these financial strains justify the proposed raise.

A committee headed by BJP MLA Bhaskar Madei will examine salary and pension structures in other states before presenting recommendations. Additional calls for increased MLA Local Area Development funds and enhanced health insurance for journalists were also part of the debate, underscoring the broader financial pressures faced by public servants and their communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)