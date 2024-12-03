Odisha MLAs Call for Pay Raise: A Bipartisan Demand
Odisha MLAs across party lines united to advocate for increased salaries and pensions, leading to the formation of a committee to propose changes. They argued current compensation is insufficient amid rising costs and emphasized the need for expanded local development funds. The committee will review existing recommendations.
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented show of unity, Odisha MLAs from all political parties have demanded improvements in their compensation packages, including salary hikes and enhanced pensions for former legislators. The assembly responded by forming a dedicated committee to advise the government on this pressing issue.
The push for better remuneration was led by Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik during Zero Hour and gained cross-party support, including from Congress and BJP members. Mallik highlighted the rising costs of essential items and healthcare, arguing these financial strains justify the proposed raise.
A committee headed by BJP MLA Bhaskar Madei will examine salary and pension structures in other states before presenting recommendations. Additional calls for increased MLA Local Area Development funds and enhanced health insurance for journalists were also part of the debate, underscoring the broader financial pressures faced by public servants and their communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- MLAs
- salary
- pension
- committee
- government
- Pramila Mallik
- Zero Hour
- BJP
- Congress
ALSO READ
Manipur Government Responds Firmly to Jiribam Killings Amidst Heightened Tensions
Manipur Unrest: NPP Criticizes Government's Inaction
Government Convenes Crucial All-Party Meet before Winter Session
Ethics Committee's Dilemma: The Gaetz Investigation and Its Impact
Government Strengthens CPSE Dividend Policy to Enhance Shareholder Returns