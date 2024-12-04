Maharashtra BJP's Leadership Decision Awaits Unanimous Consent
Vijay Rupani, former Gujarat chief minister, is overseeing the finalization of the Maharashtra legislature party leader for BJP following its significant electoral victories. A unanimous decision is awaited, with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as a likely candidate. The new leader will be announced at an event on December 5.
The BJP's recent victories in Maharashtra have set the stage for a crucial decision-making process regarding the new legislature party leader. Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, serving as one of the observers, arrives in Mumbai to oversee discussions.
Talks with the party's newly-elected MLAs are expected to produce a unanimous decision before announcing the leader's name. Devendra Fadnavis, the former chief minister, is seen as the leading contender for the position.
The leadership decision will adhere to BJP's traditional selection process, culminating in the new chief minister's oath-taking ceremony on December 5. The event promises significant attendance, including Prime Minister Modi and other prominent party figures.
