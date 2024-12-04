Germany Watches South Korean Crisis with Concern
Germany's foreign office is monitoring South Korea's political situation with concern. President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, sparking the most serious democratic crisis since the 1980s. This move faced rejection from lawmakers and prompted protests outside the parliament.
- Germany
Germany has expressed its concern over the unfolding political crisis in South Korea, closely monitoring the situation as events develop.
In a post on X, Germany's foreign office stressed the importance of democracy, asserting that it must continue to prevail.
President Yoon Suk Yeol's decision to declare martial law has presented South Korea with its most significant democratic challenge since the 1980s. This action led to a parliamentary rejection and incited public protests outside the parliament building.
