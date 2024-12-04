Germany Watches South Korean Crisis with Concern

Germany has expressed its concern over the unfolding political crisis in South Korea, closely monitoring the situation as events develop.

In a post on X, Germany's foreign office stressed the importance of democracy, asserting that it must continue to prevail.

President Yoon Suk Yeol's decision to declare martial law has presented South Korea with its most significant democratic challenge since the 1980s. This action led to a parliamentary rejection and incited public protests outside the parliament building.

(With inputs from agencies.)