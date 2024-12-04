Left Menu

Crisis in South Korea: Martial Law Announcement Sparks Controversy

President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in a surprise TV address, citing domestic political disputes, then reversed the decision hours later. Military steps included media control and banning political activity. Lawmakers voted against it, questioning its constitutionality and prompting Yoon to retract the decree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-12-2024 01:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 01:28 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a shocking move, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced martial law during a live broadcast, only to reverse the decision shortly after. The declaration came amid allegations against opposition parties and stalled parliamentary processes.

The military moved quickly, installing General Park An-su as head of martial law command and issuing sweeping restrictions. Key steps included controlling media and political activities, ordering striking doctors back to duty, and allowing for warrantless arrests.

The abrupt declaration faced significant backlash, with thousands gathering in protest and lawmakers defying the decree in a historic vote. Global embassies urged caution as international leaders called for the rule of law to be maintained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

