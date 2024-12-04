Left Menu

Tucker Carlson's Controversial Return to Russia: An Exclusive with Sergei Lavrov

Tucker Carlson, a U.S. conservative media figure, returns to Russia to interview Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. This follows his earlier interview with President Vladimir Putin. The discussion will explore U.S.-Russia tensions and Trump's potential role in ending the Ukraine conflict. Carlson's approach has faced criticism from U.S. media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 07:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 07:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. conservative media figure Tucker Carlson has made another significant trip to Russia, this time to interview Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. This visit follows a controversial interview earlier this year with President Vladimir Putin, marking Carlson's re-engagement with Russian leaders.

Standing near the Kremlin, Carlson announced plans to question Lavrov on whether U.S.-Russia relations are on the brink of nuclear confrontation and Russia's expectations from President-elect Donald Trump's administration regarding the Ukraine conflict. Carlson promised the Lavrov interview would be showcased soon, though he did not confirm an exact date.

The U.S. media has been critical of Carlson's previous interview techniques, particularly his session with Putin, where many felt he did not challenge the Russian president adequately on contentious issues such as the invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Trump has indicated a desire to promptly resolve the Ukraine situation, with potential plans involving retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg as his special envoy to Ukraine.

