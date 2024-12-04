Congress MP Criticizes Vice President Over Farmer Support

In a bold statement, Congress MP Manickam Tagore criticized Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for his recent comments on farmer issues. Tagore accused the Vice President of being late to recognize the plight of farmers, highlighting the loss of 700 farmers during the protests against the controversial farm laws.

Vice President Dhankhar, during his speech at the Centenary Foundation Day of the ICAR-CIRCOT in Mumbai, called on the government to initiate talks with farmers facing distress. He questioned why a dialogue had not been established, pointing to historical responsibility and the legacy of figures like Sardar Patel in unifying the nation.

Dhankhar expressed concerns over the government's approach to farmer issues, suggesting that ignoring the farmers' voices could lead to significant repercussions. He emphasized that India's current global standing should not overshadow the domestic struggles faced by its farmers, urging policymakers to take their concerns seriously.

(With inputs from agencies.)