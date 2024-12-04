Left Menu

Democrat Adam Gray Secures California House Seat

Democrat Adam Gray won a U.S. House seat in California, defeating Republican John Duarte in a rematch of the 2022 midterms. The Democrat victory was aided by increased voter turnout in the predominantly Hispanic district, which had favored Biden in 2020. The AP confirmed Gray's win early Wednesday.

Updated: 04-12-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 11:27 IST
In a significant political contest, Democrat Adam Gray has triumphed over Republican John Duarte to claim a U.S. House seat in California. This election was a rematch of the closely contested 2022 midterms.

The Democratic campaign effectively capitalized on higher voter engagement in a presidential election cycle within the majority-Hispanic 13th Congressional District. Joe Biden had previously carried this district comfortably in 2020.

The victory was confirmed by the Associated Press at 12:51 a.m. EST, marking a critical win for the Democratic Party in a pivotal electoral region.

