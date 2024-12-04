Democrat Adam Gray Secures California House Seat

In a significant political contest, Democrat Adam Gray has triumphed over Republican John Duarte to claim a U.S. House seat in California. This election was a rematch of the closely contested 2022 midterms.

The Democratic campaign effectively capitalized on higher voter engagement in a presidential election cycle within the majority-Hispanic 13th Congressional District. Joe Biden had previously carried this district comfortably in 2020.

The victory was confirmed by the Associated Press at 12:51 a.m. EST, marking a critical win for the Democratic Party in a pivotal electoral region.

(With inputs from agencies.)