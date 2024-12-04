NATO Security Guarantees: The Path to Peace in Ukraine

NATO members are urged to deliver security assurances as a stepping stone towards peace in Ukraine, according to Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. Speaking on Wednesday, Landsbergis highlighted the significance of NATO's Article 5 in providing a cost-effective path to security.

The foreign minister underscored that the ongoing conflict can only find resolution on the battlefield, dismissing any notions of inadequacy in the provision of essential aid to Ukraine. He stressed the importance of fulfilling Ukraine's requirements in the ongoing struggle.

Landsbergis's call to action points to the necessity for NATO members to actively engage and ensure robust support as the situation in Ukraine unfolds. The international community watches closely as efforts to stabilize the region are continuously evaluated.

(With inputs from agencies.)