Left Menu

NATO Security Guarantees: The Path to Peace in Ukraine

Lithuania's foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis emphasized that NATO members must provide security guarantees to ensure peace in Ukraine. He argued that NATO's Article 5 offers the most cost-effective solution. He also stressed that the war's resolution will occur on the battlefield and urged for necessary support to Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:40 IST
NATO Security Guarantees: The Path to Peace in Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO members are urged to deliver security assurances as a stepping stone towards peace in Ukraine, according to Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. Speaking on Wednesday, Landsbergis highlighted the significance of NATO's Article 5 in providing a cost-effective path to security.

The foreign minister underscored that the ongoing conflict can only find resolution on the battlefield, dismissing any notions of inadequacy in the provision of essential aid to Ukraine. He stressed the importance of fulfilling Ukraine's requirements in the ongoing struggle.

Landsbergis's call to action points to the necessity for NATO members to actively engage and ensure robust support as the situation in Ukraine unfolds. The international community watches closely as efforts to stabilize the region are continuously evaluated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024