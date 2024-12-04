BJP's Internal Strife: Unmasking Karnataka's Political Dynamics

BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has sharply criticized the Karnataka unit's internal politics, highlighting issues of grand corruption and dynastic tendencies. Yatnal presented a detailed explanation to party leadership, stressing the need for the party to distance itself from adjustment politics and strengthen the Hindutva narrative.

The leader has called for the appointment of a neutral national figure to oversee Karnataka's affairs, criticizing the influence of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his family. Yatnal's comments underscore a brewing dissent within the BJP ranks, which he claims, many others share but refrain from voicing due to party discipline.

Despite facing internal challenges, Yatnal, along with other senior BJP leaders, embarked on an anti-Waqf march, attempting to unite farmers and advocates of Sanatana Dharma. This march symbolizes their resistance against Yediyurappa's perceived dynasty influence, though officially unsanctioned by state leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)