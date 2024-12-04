Left Menu

Constitutional Clashes: Rahul Gandhi Blocked in UP

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge accuses BJP and RSS of undermining the Constitution by preventing Rahul Gandhi from visiting violence victims in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. Tension in the area escalated after a mosque survey prompted clashes, resulting in casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:05 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused the BJP and the RSS of 'tearing the Constitution to shreds' by obstructing Rahul Gandhi's visit to violence victims in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by a Congress delegation, was halted by the Uttar Pradesh Police at the Ghazipur border due to prohibitory orders in Sambhal. The group, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was forced to return to Delhi after a two-hour standoff.

The Congress chief condemned the BJP-RSS's alleged divisive agenda, claiming it aims to sow discord between communities. Kharge vowed that the Congress would continue its mission of unity, peace, and love, despite the ongoing tensions following a contentious mosque survey in Sambhal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

