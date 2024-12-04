Mahayuti Alliance Celebrates Triumph in Maharashtra Elections
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to take oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister after the Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory with 235 seats. The coalition partners, Shiv Sena and NCP, achieved significant gains. Fadnavis thanked leaders and acknowledged the historic electoral outcome.
In a significant political development, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, along with Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, met Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday to stake their claim to form the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra. Also present were the BJP's Central Observers, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Vijay Rupani.
Fadnavis is expected to be sworn in as the Chief Minister on December 5, following his unanimous selection as the Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party. Union Minister Vijay Rupani, BJP's central observer for Maharashtra, announced that the ceremony, accompanied by the swearing-in of two Deputy Chief Ministers, will take place at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.
The names of other cabinet ministers will soon be finalized after discussions with Mahayuti alliance partners, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, said Rupani, emphasizing the unity and satisfaction among alliance members. During a party meeting at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, Fadnavis described the election results as historic and reiterated the campaigns' slogans, thanking central observers and coalition leaders for their support.
