Maharashtra's Mahayuti: A United Front for Progress

Devendra Fadnavis sees the Chief Minister's role as a 'technical arrangement' in the Mahayuti coalition government in Maharashtra. Collaborating with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis emphasizes unity. The coalition's assembly victory sets a backdrop for their governance, with a swearing-in ceremony including significant political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:40 IST
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday characterized the Chief Minister's position as a 'technical arrangement' as he outlined plans for leading the Mahayuti coalition government in Maharashtra alongside allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Following a meeting with Governor C P Radhakrishnan, who extended the formation request, Fadnavis emphasized the coalition's unified approach.

The swearing-in ceremony, set for Thursday evening at Azad Maidan, will include significant political figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

