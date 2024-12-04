Maharashtra's Mahayuti: A United Front for Progress
Devendra Fadnavis sees the Chief Minister's role as a 'technical arrangement' in the Mahayuti coalition government in Maharashtra. Collaborating with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis emphasizes unity. The coalition's assembly victory sets a backdrop for their governance, with a swearing-in ceremony including significant political figures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:40 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday characterized the Chief Minister's position as a 'technical arrangement' as he outlined plans for leading the Mahayuti coalition government in Maharashtra alongside allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.
Following a meeting with Governor C P Radhakrishnan, who extended the formation request, Fadnavis emphasized the coalition's unified approach.
The swearing-in ceremony, set for Thursday evening at Azad Maidan, will include significant political figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Election Scandal: Venugopal Urges Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Cash Distribution
Political Scandal: BJP Leaders Face FIRs Over Alleged Election Code Violation in Maharashtra
'Cash-for-Votes Scandal: BJP Leaders in Hot Water Before Maharashtra Polls'
Rajasthan's Health Revolution: Chief Minister Sharma's Vision for Accessible Care
Maharashtra Votes: BJP Leader Rallies Voters Amid High Stakes Elections