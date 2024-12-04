Maharashtra's Mahayuti: A United Front for Progress

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday characterized the Chief Minister's position as a 'technical arrangement' as he outlined plans for leading the Mahayuti coalition government in Maharashtra alongside allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Following a meeting with Governor C P Radhakrishnan, who extended the formation request, Fadnavis emphasized the coalition's unified approach.

The swearing-in ceremony, set for Thursday evening at Azad Maidan, will include significant political figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)