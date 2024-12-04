Left Menu

Syria's Strategic Struggle: The Battle for Hama

Syria's counteroffensive has pushed back insurgents aiming to capture Hama, a strategic city. The conflict endangers Assad's strongholds and has displaced thousands. Political solutions remain elusive as Turkish and Iranian efforts seek to deescalate tensions, with Assad determined to respond firmly to the insurgency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:02 IST
Syria declared on Wednesday that its counteroffensive successfully repelled insurgents attempting to advance on the critical central city of Hama. Meanwhile, the insurgency reported capturing several Syrian troops and Iran-backed militants during intense clashes.

The escalating conflict is a continuation of Syria's long-standing civil war, which has claimed around half a million lives over 13 years. Recent victories for opposition forces in Aleppo and Idlib are a concern for Damascus as they fear insurgents might breach the city's defenses.

Displacement has surged due to the fighting, as the UN warns of further crisis escalation without political resolution. Led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and Turkish-backed militias, the insurgents remain firm despite Assad's strong response and regional diplomatic efforts to ease hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

