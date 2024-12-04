Syria's Strategic Struggle: The Battle for Hama

Syria declared on Wednesday that its counteroffensive successfully repelled insurgents attempting to advance on the critical central city of Hama. Meanwhile, the insurgency reported capturing several Syrian troops and Iran-backed militants during intense clashes.

The escalating conflict is a continuation of Syria's long-standing civil war, which has claimed around half a million lives over 13 years. Recent victories for opposition forces in Aleppo and Idlib are a concern for Damascus as they fear insurgents might breach the city's defenses.

Displacement has surged due to the fighting, as the UN warns of further crisis escalation without political resolution. Led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and Turkish-backed militias, the insurgents remain firm despite Assad's strong response and regional diplomatic efforts to ease hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)