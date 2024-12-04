Karnataka Power Dynamics: No Agreement on Leadership

In Karnataka political circles, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made it clear that there was no prior power-sharing agreement with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar before their party, Congress, took charge in the state.

Siddaramaiah addressed the media, responding to questions about an alleged agreement with Shivakumar, affirming his commitment to the party high command's decisions. Meanwhile, Shivakumar, also the state Congress President, expressed his loyalty to the Chief Minister and the party, putting to rest any speculation.

Amidst swirling speculation of a cabinet reshuffle and ministerial ambitions within party ranks, Siddaramaiah emphasized the ultimate authority of the high command. As Congress prepares for the 'Jana Kalyana Samavesha' convention, it shifts focus to promoting government initiatives over individual support for the Chief Minister, especially in light of ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)