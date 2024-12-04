Left Menu

Karnataka Power Dynamics: No Agreement on Leadership

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified there was no power-sharing agreement with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. Despite earlier competition for the CM post, Shivakumar respects the party's high command. Reports of a rotational CM plan remain unconfirmed. A convention now highlights the government's initiatives rather than Siddaramaiah's individual support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:17 IST
Karnataka Power Dynamics: No Agreement on Leadership
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka political circles, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made it clear that there was no prior power-sharing agreement with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar before their party, Congress, took charge in the state.

Siddaramaiah addressed the media, responding to questions about an alleged agreement with Shivakumar, affirming his commitment to the party high command's decisions. Meanwhile, Shivakumar, also the state Congress President, expressed his loyalty to the Chief Minister and the party, putting to rest any speculation.

Amidst swirling speculation of a cabinet reshuffle and ministerial ambitions within party ranks, Siddaramaiah emphasized the ultimate authority of the high command. As Congress prepares for the 'Jana Kalyana Samavesha' convention, it shifts focus to promoting government initiatives over individual support for the Chief Minister, especially in light of ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024