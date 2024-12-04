Left Menu

NATO Chief Criticizes Defence Industry's Production and Pricing

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte criticized arms companies for insufficient production, high costs, and slow delivery amid efforts to support Ukraine and strengthen defence against Russia. He stressed the need for increased defence spending and better value, suggesting the current 2% GDP target is inadequate for future deterrence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:22 IST
Mark Rutte, the NATO Secretary General, delivered a strong critique of arms manufacturers within the U.S.-led alliance, accusing them of producing too little, charging excessively, and delivering products slowly.

This criticism emerges as NATO aims to support Ukraine and enhance defenses against Russia. With incoming pressure from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for NATO members to increase defense spending, Rutte suggested that the current 2% of GDP target might be inadequate for future deterrence.

Rutte emphasized the necessity for the defense industry to ramp up production, cautioning against scenarios where increased spending results in mere shareholder profits. Furthermore, some NATO allies are turning to South Korean arms providers due to insufficient production rates from domestic defense companies.

