Farmers' Voices Ignite Parliament: Opposition Walkout Over Anti-Farmer Allegations

On Wednesday, Congress and other opposition MPs exited the Rajya Sabha in protest against the government's alleged failure to address key farmer concerns, including a promised MSP increase.

The session witnessed heated slogans from Congress, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to rebuke the opposition for prioritizing politics over practical solutions to farmer issues.

This walkout followed an unsuccessful attempt by Congress MP Randeep Surjewala to discuss agrarian distress and farmers' struggles, highlighting growing tensions and sparking further demonstrations from affected farmers in Western Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)