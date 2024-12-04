Left Menu

Farmers' Voices Ignite Parliament: Opposition Walkout Over Anti-Farmer Allegations

Opposition MPs, including Congress, staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha against alleged anti-farmer government policies, specifically the unfulfilled promise of increasing MSP for crops. Amid protests, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized their tactics. Despite initial resistance, Congress leader Tiwari briefly addressed the issue, sparking further opposition movement.

Updated: 04-12-2024 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Congress and other opposition MPs exited the Rajya Sabha in protest against the government's alleged failure to address key farmer concerns, including a promised MSP increase.

The session witnessed heated slogans from Congress, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to rebuke the opposition for prioritizing politics over practical solutions to farmer issues.

This walkout followed an unsuccessful attempt by Congress MP Randeep Surjewala to discuss agrarian distress and farmers' struggles, highlighting growing tensions and sparking further demonstrations from affected farmers in Western Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

