Farmers' Voices Ignite Parliament: Opposition Walkout Over Anti-Farmer Allegations
Opposition MPs, including Congress, staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha against alleged anti-farmer government policies, specifically the unfulfilled promise of increasing MSP for crops. Amid protests, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized their tactics. Despite initial resistance, Congress leader Tiwari briefly addressed the issue, sparking further opposition movement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:08 IST
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Congress and other opposition MPs exited the Rajya Sabha in protest against the government's alleged failure to address key farmer concerns, including a promised MSP increase.
The session witnessed heated slogans from Congress, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to rebuke the opposition for prioritizing politics over practical solutions to farmer issues.
This walkout followed an unsuccessful attempt by Congress MP Randeep Surjewala to discuss agrarian distress and farmers' struggles, highlighting growing tensions and sparking further demonstrations from affected farmers in Western Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Stands Firm: No Support for Violent Crackdowns in Bangladesh Protests
DTC Protests Escalate Amid Political Shake-Up: Workers Demand 'Equal Pay-Equal Work'
New Zealanders Unite in Historic Protest for Maori Rights
Tensions Escalate in Tbilisi Amid Election Protest
Delhi BJP protests against AAP govt, distributes masks amid pollution crisis