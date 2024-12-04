Macron's Urgent Search for New Prime Minister as Political Tensions Rise

French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly in a hurry to nominate a new prime minister if his current government is ousted on Wednesday, according to insiders who spoke to Reuters.

A source noted that Macron is pushing to finalize a candidate by Saturday, ahead of a high-profile event in Paris.

No decision has been made yet, but possible contenders include Bernard Cazeneuve, Xavier Bertrand, and Sébastien Lecornu. Speculation surrounds whether Marine Le Pen's National Rally will oppose Macron's choice, especially given the fraught political landscape marked by an impending no-confidence vote.

