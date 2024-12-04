Left Menu

Macron's Urgent Search for New Prime Minister as Political Tensions Rise

French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to appoint a new prime minister swiftly if his government collapses. With a potential vote of no-confidence looming, Macron is considering various candidates, including Bernard Cazeneuve, Xavier Bertrand, and Sébastien Lecornu, aiming to ensure market stability during the transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:04 IST
Macron's Urgent Search for New Prime Minister as Political Tensions Rise
Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly in a hurry to nominate a new prime minister if his current government is ousted on Wednesday, according to insiders who spoke to Reuters.

A source noted that Macron is pushing to finalize a candidate by Saturday, ahead of a high-profile event in Paris.

No decision has been made yet, but possible contenders include Bernard Cazeneuve, Xavier Bertrand, and Sébastien Lecornu. Speculation surrounds whether Marine Le Pen's National Rally will oppose Macron's choice, especially given the fraught political landscape marked by an impending no-confidence vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024