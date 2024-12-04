Left Menu

Fadnavis Set to Lead Maharashtra: A New Era Dawns

Devendra Fadnavis is poised to become Maharashtra's Chief Minister for the third time, following intense negotiations. The BJP, alongside coalition partners Shiv Sena and NCP, secured a majority. Uncertainty surrounds outgoing CM Eknath Shinde's role. A grand swearing-in ceremony is planned with Prime Minister Modi in attendance.

Devendra Fadnavis is set to make history as he prepares to take the oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister in a grand ceremony at Azad Maidan, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The swearing-in marks the culmination of weeks of tense negotiations following the BJP's strong performance in recent assembly elections.

Joining Fadnavis in forming the government are two deputy chief ministers, including Ajit Pawar of the NCP. However, speculation persists regarding the role of outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Despite health issues that had kept him in Thane, Shinde's return to Mumbai signals a potential participation in the new cabinet.

Security has been heightened for the event, with significant police deployment to handle the large gathering expected. The BJP, victorious in securing 132 of the 288 assembly seats, showcases its power through this coalition with the Shiv Sena and NCP, promising strong governance moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

