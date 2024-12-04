Left Menu

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Impeachment Drama Unfolds

South Korea's ruling People Power Party opposes efforts to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol following his brief martial law declaration, which caused political chaos. Opposition lawmakers need support from some ruling party members to advance the motion, potentially leading to a parliamentary vote on the impeachment bill.

Updated: 04-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:20 IST
South Korea's People Power Party has decided to resist attempts by the opposition to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. This development follows Yoon's controversial yet quickly retracted declaration of martial law.

Early Thursday, opposition lawmakers were preparing to propose a formal impeachment motion against Yoon. The president's abrupt decision created substantial discord within his ministerial cabinet, resulting in six hours of intense political turbulence.

For the impeachment to proceed, the opposition requires defections from at least eight ruling party legislators. Should the motion pass, a parliamentary vote could occur as soon as Friday, making Yoon the second South Korean president to face impeachment since 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

