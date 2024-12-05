Left Menu

Italy and Hungary Unite for Peace and Migration Solutions

Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni and Hungary's Viktor Orban met in Rome to discuss Middle East peace, Ukraine's reconstruction, and EU migration policies. They prioritized cooperation with origin countries to curb irregular migration and emphasised a need for an updated EU legal framework to expedite migrations and returns.

In Rome, Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni held discussions with Hungary's Viktor Orban on pressing geopolitical issues. The primary focus was on the volatile Middle East situation and striving for a lasting peace in Ukraine, including reconstruction commitments post-conflict.

Meloni acknowledged Orban for his upcoming EU Council presidency and discussed EU integration progress with Albania, Bulgaria, and Romania. The leaders reiterated their support for a peaceful Ukraine resolution, aligning their countries' efforts at the upcoming recovery conference in Rome.

Addressing migration, Meloni and Orban stressed increased cooperation with origin countries to prevent irregular migration and highlighted the necessity of a streamlined EU legal framework for quicker asylum processing. The Italy-Albania agreement serves as a model, although execution challenges remain due to judicial obstacles.

