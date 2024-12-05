Left Menu

Trump's New Efficiency Drive: Musk & Ramaswamy's Regulatory Agenda

Donald Trump has appointed William McGinley as counsel for a new Department of Government Efficiency, co-led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, aimed at cutting government regulations and workforce. Musk and Ramaswamy advocate for mass layoffs and budget cuts, facing legal challenges from federal employee unions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 01:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 01:43 IST
On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump named William McGinley, a former White House cabinet secretary, to counsel a new Department of Government Efficiency. This initiative, co-headed by Elon Musk and former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, aims to reduce government regulations and trim the workforce significantly.

Originally, McGinley was set to become the White House counsel, but Trump later appointed lawyer David Warrington for the post. Musk and Ramaswamy are scheduled to appear on Capitol Hill to discuss their agenda, which includes evaluating and eliminating unnecessary regulations, as well as identifying unauthorized government expenditures.

The pair plans to finalize their work by July 4, 2026, to coincide with America's 250th anniversary. However, federal employee unions have already labeled the proposed layoffs and budget cuts illegal, pledging to contest these measures. Trump's strategy involves finding fraudulent activities and improper payments that span the entire federal government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

