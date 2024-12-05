Trump's New Efficiency Drive: Musk & Ramaswamy's Regulatory Agenda

On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump named William McGinley, a former White House cabinet secretary, to counsel a new Department of Government Efficiency. This initiative, co-headed by Elon Musk and former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, aims to reduce government regulations and trim the workforce significantly.

Originally, McGinley was set to become the White House counsel, but Trump later appointed lawyer David Warrington for the post. Musk and Ramaswamy are scheduled to appear on Capitol Hill to discuss their agenda, which includes evaluating and eliminating unnecessary regulations, as well as identifying unauthorized government expenditures.

The pair plans to finalize their work by July 4, 2026, to coincide with America's 250th anniversary. However, federal employee unions have already labeled the proposed layoffs and budget cuts illegal, pledging to contest these measures. Trump's strategy involves finding fraudulent activities and improper payments that span the entire federal government.

