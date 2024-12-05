Left Menu

Outcry Over Treatment of Minorities in Bangladesh After Arrest of ISKCON Priest

Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar have condemned the recent violence against minorities in Bangladesh, following the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges. The Bengali court has deferred his bail hearing to January 2025.

Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia has called for intervention from the Bangladesh government following the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. Bhutia emphasized the urgency of addressing the increasing violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar described the incidents in Bangladesh as a 'shame on humanity.' He criticized the attacks as blatant aggressions against Hindus, emphasizing the need for India's Hindu community to draw lessons from these events.

The situation escalated after Chinmoy Krishna Das was accused of sedition for allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above the national flag during a Hindu rally. The Chattogram court has scheduled his next hearing for January 2, 2025, citing the absence of his defense lawyer as the reason for the delay.

Latest News

