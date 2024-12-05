In a poignant tale amid Ukraine's ongoing war, Kyiv native Roman Biletskyi made a life-altering decision just before his 18th birthday. Opting to flee rather than fight, Biletskyi left for Slovakia, highlighting the difficult choices facing young Ukrainians today.

While some, like Biletskyi, seek safety abroad, others like Andriy Kotyk have joined the army to defend their homeland. The ongoing conflict, now approaching its third year, has placed immense pressure on young Ukrainians, caught between the desire for safety and the call to serve.

As Ukraine grapples with military recruitment challenges and societal rifts, the departure of millions has strained both the population and the economy. The struggle to retain its youth underscores the urgency of national unity and the search for enduring solutions.

