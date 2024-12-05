Left Menu

Decisions of Ukrainian Youth: To Stay or to Go?

Amid Ukraine's ongoing conflict, young men like Roman Biletskyi face tough decisions—stay and risk injury or flee for safety. With shifting military recruitment pressures and continued emigration, Ukraine battles to bolster its forces as nearly 7 million have left the country since the war began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:34 IST
Decisions of Ukrainian Youth: To Stay or to Go?

In a poignant tale amid Ukraine's ongoing war, Kyiv native Roman Biletskyi made a life-altering decision just before his 18th birthday. Opting to flee rather than fight, Biletskyi left for Slovakia, highlighting the difficult choices facing young Ukrainians today.

While some, like Biletskyi, seek safety abroad, others like Andriy Kotyk have joined the army to defend their homeland. The ongoing conflict, now approaching its third year, has placed immense pressure on young Ukrainians, caught between the desire for safety and the call to serve.

As Ukraine grapples with military recruitment challenges and societal rifts, the departure of millions has strained both the population and the economy. The struggle to retain its youth underscores the urgency of national unity and the search for enduring solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024