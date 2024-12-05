Fadnavis Set for Another Term as Maharashtra CM at Grand Ceremony
Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra's Chief Minister with two deputies, amid a grand ceremony attended by PM Modi. This marks Fadnavis's third time as CM. The new government formation follows intense negotiations post-election, securing a majority through the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.
Devendra Fadnavis is poised to be sworn in as Maharashtra's Chief Minister for the third time in a grand ceremony. The event, set for Thursday at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, will see the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several dignitaries, highlighting the ceremony's significance.
Fadnavis, a prominent figure for the BJP, will take his oath alongside two deputy chief ministers. Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party and possibly Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde are expected to assume deputy roles. Sudhir Mungantiwar indicated the full cabinet swearing-in would occur before the winter assembly session to ensure continuity in governance.
The government formation follows negotiations post the state assembly elections. The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition commands a strong majority. The ceremony is expected to host 42,000 attendees with rigorous security measures in place, including a significant deployment of police personnel to ensure safety at the venue.
