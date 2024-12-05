Left Menu

Fadnavis Set for Another Term as Maharashtra CM at Grand Ceremony

Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra's Chief Minister with two deputies, amid a grand ceremony attended by PM Modi. This marks Fadnavis's third time as CM. The new government formation follows intense negotiations post-election, securing a majority through the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:38 IST
Fadnavis Set for Another Term as Maharashtra CM at Grand Ceremony
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Devendra Fadnavis is poised to be sworn in as Maharashtra's Chief Minister for the third time in a grand ceremony. The event, set for Thursday at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, will see the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several dignitaries, highlighting the ceremony's significance.

Fadnavis, a prominent figure for the BJP, will take his oath alongside two deputy chief ministers. Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party and possibly Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde are expected to assume deputy roles. Sudhir Mungantiwar indicated the full cabinet swearing-in would occur before the winter assembly session to ensure continuity in governance.

The government formation follows negotiations post the state assembly elections. The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition commands a strong majority. The ceremony is expected to host 42,000 attendees with rigorous security measures in place, including a significant deployment of police personnel to ensure safety at the venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024