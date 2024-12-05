BJP Accuses Opposition of Disrupting Parliament Amid Controversies

In a heated exchange during the ongoing winter session of Parliament, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and National President of BJP OBC Morcha, K Laxman, accused opposition parties of stalling proceedings. Laxman condemned what he termed as disruptive behavior by opposition members, emphasizing the significance of the issues at hand.

Laxman revealed that BJP had intended to address concerns about anti-national narratives purportedly propagated by international agencies. He claimed these forces deliberately orchestrated distracting issues to undermine India's progress, particularly as the country is on the cusp of becoming the third-largest economy globally.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh echoed Laxman's sentiments, dismissing the opposition's actions as mere political theatrics. He suggested that their energies could be better spent on more meaningful activities. As both houses faced early adjournments due to these disruptions, debates on crucial topics like the Adani issue and regional violence remained unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)