Left Menu

BRS Leaders Intensify Criticism Against Telangana CM Amid Tensions

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar criticized Telangana CM Revanth Reddy as a 'colossal failure,' accusing him of harming the people. Harish Rao's detention sparked further protests, with BRS leaders voicing concerns over alleged governmental misuse of power and illegal detentions under Reddy's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:37 IST
BRS Leaders Intensify Criticism Against Telangana CM Amid Tensions
BRS leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce verbal attack, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar on Thursday labelled Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy a 'colossal failure.' Accusing the CM of undermining the welfare of Telangana's citizens, Dasoju expressed concerns about increasing police repression under Reddy's leadership. He questioned the logic behind Reddy's appointment, challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's decision-making skills.

Simultaneously, tensions escalated as senior BRS figure KT Rama Rao condemned the recent arrest spree as undemocratic. 'If you question the government's errors, cases pile up,' he critiqued, highlighting a pattern of suppression against dissenting voices. The arrest of BRS MLA Harish Rao by Hyderabad police further fueled protests and accusations of authoritarian governance.

Harish Rao's brief detention, described as illegal by the BRS cadre, prompted wide-scale demonstrations. Party spokesperson D. Sravan lashed out at the 'dictatorial' attitude of the current state administration. Meanwhile, MLA Kaushik Reddy's confrontation with police over alleged phone tapping intensified the conflict, revealing deeper issues of accountability among government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024