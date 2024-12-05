BRS Leaders Intensify Criticism Against Telangana CM Amid Tensions

In a fierce verbal attack, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar on Thursday labelled Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy a 'colossal failure.' Accusing the CM of undermining the welfare of Telangana's citizens, Dasoju expressed concerns about increasing police repression under Reddy's leadership. He questioned the logic behind Reddy's appointment, challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's decision-making skills.

Simultaneously, tensions escalated as senior BRS figure KT Rama Rao condemned the recent arrest spree as undemocratic. 'If you question the government's errors, cases pile up,' he critiqued, highlighting a pattern of suppression against dissenting voices. The arrest of BRS MLA Harish Rao by Hyderabad police further fueled protests and accusations of authoritarian governance.

Harish Rao's brief detention, described as illegal by the BRS cadre, prompted wide-scale demonstrations. Party spokesperson D. Sravan lashed out at the 'dictatorial' attitude of the current state administration. Meanwhile, MLA Kaushik Reddy's confrontation with police over alleged phone tapping intensified the conflict, revealing deeper issues of accountability among government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)