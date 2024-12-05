Left Menu

Farmers' Foot March to Delhi: Demanding Fair Support

Punjab Police met with farmer leaders ahead of their march to Delhi, seeking a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) and other demands. The march, led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, will be on foot. Previous attempts were halted by security. Farmers continue to demand justice and policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:50 IST
Farmers' Foot March to Delhi: Demanding Fair Support
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial meeting at the Shambhu border point, Punjab Police engaged with farmer leaders on Thursday, just a day ahead of their planned march to Delhi.

The farmers, under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, are demanding a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) along with several other critical demands.

Despite past confrontations with security forces, including a tragic incident resulting in the death of a farmer at the Khanauri border, the group remains determined to carry out this peaceful foot march to the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024