Farmers' Foot March to Delhi: Demanding Fair Support
Punjab Police met with farmer leaders ahead of their march to Delhi, seeking a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) and other demands. The march, led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, will be on foot. Previous attempts were halted by security. Farmers continue to demand justice and policy changes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:50 IST
- Country:
- India
In a crucial meeting at the Shambhu border point, Punjab Police engaged with farmer leaders on Thursday, just a day ahead of their planned march to Delhi.
The farmers, under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, are demanding a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) along with several other critical demands.
Despite past confrontations with security forces, including a tragic incident resulting in the death of a farmer at the Khanauri border, the group remains determined to carry out this peaceful foot march to the capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unyielding Protest: Georgia's Fierce Battle for Democracy
Controversial Shifts: UK's Fuel Payments, Media Strikes, and Farmer Protests
Nagpur's Young Voters: Demanding Jobs, Affordable Living, and Safety
Sula Vineyards Faces Temporary Urban Demand Slowdown
Protest Erupts Over Unfulfilled Kadapa Steel Plant Promises