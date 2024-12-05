Farmers' Foot March to Delhi: Demanding Fair Support

In a crucial meeting at the Shambhu border point, Punjab Police engaged with farmer leaders on Thursday, just a day ahead of their planned march to Delhi.

The farmers, under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, are demanding a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) along with several other critical demands.

Despite past confrontations with security forces, including a tragic incident resulting in the death of a farmer at the Khanauri border, the group remains determined to carry out this peaceful foot march to the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)