India's Position on Israel-Palestine: Balancing Act at the UN

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the importance of observing humanitarian laws while addressing situations involving countries' rights to respond to conflicts, such as the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. He highlighted India's nuanced stance on UN resolutions and humanitarian aid to Palestine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:43 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo/ X@DrSJaishankar) Image Credit: ANI
In a stern reminder to nations caught in conflict, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, highlighted the need for adherence to humanitarian laws while exercising the right to respond to crises. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, he asserted the importance of minimizing civilian casualties amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestine.

During a session discussing India's stance on an October UN resolution, Jaishankar clarified the nation's decision to abstain from voting. He reasoned that the resolution lacked balance and consideration, failing to address critical elements like terrorism and hostage-taking, thus not aligning with India's interests in comprehensively reflecting the situation.

Amid queries on India's humanitarian aid to Palestine, Jaishankar affirmed the country's commitment to supporting a two-state solution and disclosed the substantial increase in aid to the UN agency UNRWA, underscoring India's long-standing support for Palestinian welfare and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

