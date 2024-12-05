Left Menu

Controversy Over Historical Narratives in Politics: A Deep Dive

Opposition parties have accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of divisive politics after his controversial remarks linking historical events in Ayodhya and Sambhal to current incidents in Bangladesh. Congress leaders criticized Adityanath's language and alleged BJP's propaganda of revisiting history instead of focusing on present issues.

Updated: 05-12-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:19 IST
  • India

The political landscape of Uttar Pradesh has heated up as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath faces criticism from opposition parties for alleged divisive politics and historical distortions. During an event in Ayodhya, Adityanath drew parallels between historical events involving Mughal ruler Babur and current situations in Bangladesh, sparking a political firestorm.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar expressed dismay over Adityanath's remarks, stating that the language used by the Chief Minister of a significant Indian state was unbecoming. Meanwhile, other Congress leaders, such as Mohammad Javed, voiced concerns over violence in Bangladesh and Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, urging the government to focus on current issues.

The controversy intensified after a Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi was blocked by police on their way to Sambhal, where violence related to a mosque survey had erupted. Critics, including Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav, highlighted pressing issues such as unemployment and infrastructure, urging the BJP to prioritize substantial governance over historical narratives.

