Rebels Push into Hama Amid Intense Clashes in Syria

Syrian rebels announced a significant advance into Hama on Thursday. However, government forces, supported by Russian airstrikes, refute claims of a breach, asserting they've fortified defensive lines around the city. This development underscores heightened tensions amid the prolonged civil war.

Last week, rebels captured Aleppo and have been progressing south. If they succeed in taking Hama, it could dramatically alter the war's dynamics, opening pathways toward Homs and posing implications for Damascus and its allies, particularly Russia and Iran.

The potential capture of Hama, a symbol of past uprisings, could destabilize the civil war further, with global attention on rebels' efforts to consolidate power under the Salvation Government established in Aleppo. Intensifying stakes include Turkish and Iranian involvement, impacting regional power balances.

