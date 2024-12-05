Rebels Push into Hama Amid Intense Clashes in Syria
Syrian rebels claim to have launched an offensive into Hama, though the government denies their advance. Rebel forces, backed by Russian airstrikes, are attempting to capture the strategic city, potentially causing a significant shift in the ongoing civil war, which began in 2011.
Syrian rebels announced a significant advance into Hama on Thursday. However, government forces, supported by Russian airstrikes, refute claims of a breach, asserting they've fortified defensive lines around the city. This development underscores heightened tensions amid the prolonged civil war.
Last week, rebels captured Aleppo and have been progressing south. If they succeed in taking Hama, it could dramatically alter the war's dynamics, opening pathways toward Homs and posing implications for Damascus and its allies, particularly Russia and Iran.
The potential capture of Hama, a symbol of past uprisings, could destabilize the civil war further, with global attention on rebels' efforts to consolidate power under the Salvation Government established in Aleppo. Intensifying stakes include Turkish and Iranian involvement, impacting regional power balances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
